Car crashes into Canal Street storefront of Rubensteins

By Maddie Kerth
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Surveillance video captured the moment a speeding car crashed into the Canal Street storefront of Rubensteins, the iconic clothing store in downtown New Orleans, on Monday night (May 29).

A representative for Rubensteins told Fox 8 that no one was injured in the Monday night crash, and no merchandise was stolen from behind the broken windows.

Video captured the black sedan knocking down a streetlight and crashing into the apparel store. Airbags in the car deployed, allowing a male driver and female passenger to climb out of the wrecked car.

The store official said construction contractors working on building renovations above the crash were able to quickly secure the building.

Rubensteins is awaiting replacement of the broken glass, but remains open for business. It was unclear whether New Orleans police issued citations or made arrests in connection to the crash.

The family-owned business has operated at the corner of Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue since 1924.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

