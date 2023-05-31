Did you see this strange light in the night sky over the Gulf?

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday night, many Coast residents looked into the sky and saw a bright flash of light; some thought it was a meteor entering Earth’s atmosphere, or even a UFO.

What many saw was a SpaceX Dragon capsule about to splash into the Gulf off the coast of Florida.

According to SpaceX, the capsule carried four Ax-2 astronauts, Peggy Whitson, John Shoffner, Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi, back to Earth Tuesday around 10:04 p.m. after 10 days in space.

Videos sent to WLOX from Biloxi to Kiln and beyond show the capsule, a bright streak of light, dashing through the sky.

SpaceX says the capsule and crew were launched to an orbiting laboratory on May 21 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

See anything strange in the night sky you have questions about? Submit your photos to us here.

