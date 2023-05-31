BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Did you see this strange light in the night sky over the Gulf?

Tuesday night, many Coast residents looked into the sky and saw a bright flash of light.
Tuesday night, many Coast residents looked into the sky and saw a bright flash of light.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday night, many Coast residents looked into the sky and saw a bright flash of light; some thought it was a meteor entering Earth’s atmosphere, or even a UFO.

What many saw was a SpaceX Dragon capsule about to splash into the Gulf off the coast of Florida.

According to SpaceX, the capsule carried four Ax-2 astronauts, Peggy Whitson, John Shoffner, Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi, back to Earth Tuesday around 10:04 p.m. after 10 days in space.

Videos sent to WLOX from Biloxi to Kiln and beyond show the capsule, a bright streak of light, dashing through the sky.

SpaceX says the capsule and crew were launched to an orbiting laboratory on May 21 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

See anything strange in the night sky you have questions about? Submit your photos to us here.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say

Latest News

Midnight basketball returns & new NOPD gun safety classes
Midnight basketball returns & gun safety classes
SpaceX capsule splashes down in Gulf of Mexico
SpaceX capsule splashes down in Gulf of Mexico
This mobile home washed into a Barataria canal still hasn't been removed nearly two years after...
Help on way for Ida-clogged waterways in lower Jefferson Parish
The Orleans Parish juvenile court is one of five in the state that would have to provide more...
Bill to pull more juvenile court data into the light in five parishes advances from first committee