Heart of Louisiana: Amede Ardoin

By Dave McNamara
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELOUSAS, La. (WVUE) - Before there was Zydeco music, early French-speaking musicians in Southwest Louisiana were creating Creole music. And one of the earliest recording artists was accordion player Amede Ardoin.

Ardoin’s life turned from stardom to tragedy in the course of a few fateful minutes, as Dave McNamara explains from the Heart of Louisiana.

To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana story archive here.

