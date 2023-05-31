BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Help on way for Ida-clogged waterways in lower Jefferson Parish

By Rob Masson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARATARIA, La. (WVUE) -- Nearly two years after Hurricane Ida, many waterways around Barataria, Jean Lafitte and Grand Isle remain clogged by all types of storm debris. Some fishermen say they can’t get their boats out, but Jefferson Parish has developed a plan.

Since Hurricane Ida in August 2021, Mike Taranto said he has had difficulty negotiating the clogs that lie beneath the surface of the canal behind his Barataria home.

‘Right now, I’m not sitting on sediment,” he said. “But as you head that way, you start hitting some bumps in the road.”

A block away, Romeo Mamolo has learned to live with a large camper that washed in and nearly sank his fishing boat during the storm. The vehicle now sits abandoned in the canal.

A large shed displaced by Ida blocks the canal behind Lisa Ann Drive and is marked by white posts. Near the main Barataria channel, a large section of marsh that washed in from the storm is still a marine hazard, and reportedly has damaged several boats.

It’s not what you can see that’s the problem, it’s what lies beneath the surface. And livelihoods have been impacted by the fact that many of these waterways still are not navigable almost two years after Ida.

“There’s quite a few shrimp boats -- one right there -- that hasn’t moved since the storm,” said Barataria resident Chris Bourgeois.

But help finally appears to be on the way

“FEMA has given approval on the fingerling canals, and now we’re expecting approval for Barataria very soon,” said Jefferson Parish council member Rick Templet.

The Jefferson Parish Council has approved a resolution authorizing the state Office of Homeland Security to enter into a cost-sharing agreement with FEMA, to begin reimbursing the parish for dredging and debris removal in waterways around Lafitte.

“Yes, it’s two years after Ida and two days before hurricane season, but at least we have progress coming,” Templet said.

Bourgeois said the dredging can’t begin soon enough.

Clearing the waterways around Lafitte will cost an estimated $11 million. FEMA will pay 90 percent of that cost, with the state paying the other 10 percent. Parish officials also are seeking FEMA money to clear the waterways around Grand Isle, where 700 structures are believed to have washed into waterways there.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say
Police in Rhode Island said a city councilman was found passed out in his car with a crack pipe...
Councilman found passed out in car with crack pipe, police say

Latest News

The Orleans Parish juvenile court is one of five in the state that would have to provide more...
Bill to pull more juvenile court data into the light in five parishes advances from first committee
A fast-spreading fire Tuesday (May 30) destroyed a Kenner home where a wheelchair-bound woman...
Neighbors help children, babysitter escape burning Kenner home
A store representative says no merchandise was stolen and no injuries were reported from the...
Car crashes into Canal Street storefront of Rubensteins
Woman shot Tuesday sitting in carport in Pontchartrain Park