Honduran man drowns on holiday visit to Louisiana

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A 24-year-old Honduran man who was visiting Louisiana for the Memorial Day weekend drowned to death, authorities report.

The incident happened on Sunday, May 28, at White Sands Lake in Bogalusa, Louisiana.

The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says the man, whose identity is being withheld at this time, was trying to help kids get out of the deep end of the pool when he became unable to get out himself.

“Our hearts are broken by the events of Sunday,” White Sands Lake shared in a Facebook post. “Please know that we are in prayer for the family and anyone else present on Sunday.”

Witnesses on social media describe the event as traumatic, with some criticizing the staff’s response.

“I will never be back,” Cecilia Marquez wrote on Facebook. “I’m disappointed with the whole staff and the authorities and how they handled everything.”

“The rest of the nonsense you are reading on the Internet is false,” White Sands managers continued in their statement. “Out of respect for the family, we will not be discussing the details.”

The coroner’s office says the identity of the man will be withheld until family members are notified.

