NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ to investigation of teen’s homicide near Willows Apartments

New Orleans police want to question 19-year-old Lamar Logan as part of their investigation into...
New Orleans police want to question 19-year-old Lamar Logan as part of their investigation into the April 20 shooting death of 17-year-old Shawn Sims in New Orleans East.(Photo provided by NOPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Wednesday (May 31) asked the public’s help locating a “person of interest” in their investigation of the April 20 fatal shooting of a teenager near the Willows Apartments in New Orleans East.

Police said they want to question 19-year-old Lamar Logan, who “may have knowledge of information pertinent to the investigation” into the shooting death of 17-year-old Shawn Sims near the apartment complex in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road.

The NOPD said Logan “is not currently wanted on criminal charges.”

Anyone with information on Logan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the NOPD’s Homicide section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

A suspect in the fatal shooting -- 28-year-old Irving Allen -- was arrested May 10. Allen remains booked in the Orleans Justice Center on a count of second-degree murder, with his bond set at $500,000.

