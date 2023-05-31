NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ to investigation of teen’s homicide near Willows Apartments

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Wednesday (May 31) asked the public’s help locating a “person of interest” in their investigation of the April 20 fatal shooting of a teenager near the Willows Apartments in New Orleans East.

Police said they want to question 19-year-old Lamar Logan, who “may have knowledge of information pertinent to the investigation” into the shooting death of 17-year-old Shawn Sims near the apartment complex in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road.

The NOPD said Logan “is not currently wanted on criminal charges.”

Anyone with information on Logan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the NOPD’s Homicide section at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

A suspect in the fatal shooting -- 28-year-old Irving Allen -- was arrested May 10. Allen remains booked in the Orleans Justice Center on a count of second-degree murder, with his bond set at $500,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.