BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Saints sign tight end Jesse James & fullback Jake Bargas

Saints have signed veteran tight end Jesse James. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Saints have signed veteran tight end Jesse James. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)(Matt Durisko | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have signed tight end Jesse James and fullback Jake Bargas, the team announced Wednesday.

James is entering his ninth NFL season and appeared in two games in 2022 for Cleveland. He was originally a fifth round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers and has played in 104 regular season games and six postseason games. His best season came in 2017 with the Steelers when he had 43 receptions.

Bargas has spent most of the 2020 and 2021 seasons on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. However, he played in the 2020 Christmas day against the Saints in New Orleans. In 2022, he spent half the season on the Miami Dolphins practice squad.

The Saints waived kicker Alex Quevedo.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say

Latest News

Chris Olave and the Saints are favorites in 10 games this upcoming season.
Saints playing the role of favorites in a majority of their 2023 games
Moreau played his prep football at Jesuit, and went to college at LSU. (Source: Saints)
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints OTA #1
Moreau played his high school football at Jesuit.
Foster Moreau participates in Saints OTA's after recovery from Hodgkin's lymphoma
Moreau played his prep football at Jesuit, and went to college at LSU. (Source: Saints)
Foster Moreau participates in Saints OTA’s after Hodgkins lymphoma diagnosis