Spotty downpours remain in the forecast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Little day-to-day change is expected in weather for the next few days as we settle in to a true summer regime.

You can plan on heat each day mixed with humidity which will yield a storm chance. I’m not getting carried away on the rain chances but any storm that does pop will produce some heavy rains. Rain chances for today are around 30% with highs in the upper 80s.

Looking down into the Gulf you can see a weak low spinning off the Southeast Louisiana coast. This low will get a tad closer to us on Thursday which should allow for some extra storms to pop. Outside of maybe a slight increase in rain chances and a stronger east breeze, I don’t see much threat from this Gulf low. The National Hurricane Center has mentioned it in their latest outlook but it has a very low chance of actually doing anything.

Late in the week the Gulf low will push east into Florida and off the East Coast. That will yield a few “drier” days as rain chances dip and highs trend back to near 90. A quick look ahead to next week shows better storm chances with temps near 90 so basically it looks like June.

