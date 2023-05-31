‘Weathering the Storm’ 30-minute hurricane season special airs June 1 at 6:30

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Living along the Gulf Coast comes with the threat of hurricanes.

In 2022, the U.S. saw 14 named storms and eight hurricanes.

Our neighbors in Florida suffered through the devastating category five Ian, which left a trail of destruction.

Louisiana still faces major challenges, even two years since Ida’s wrath.

The entire state is dealing with an insurance crisis.

Across the state, major projects are underway to strengthen Louisiana’s defenses and help its residents weather the storm.

We’ve experienced very active seasons for the past several years. The forecast is different in 2023, but as we all know, it only takes one.

The Fox 8 Weather Authority Team is once again ready for whatever is thrown our way this year.

“Weathering the Storm” will recap the devastating hurricanes of years past and prepare our area for what’s next. It airs on Thurs., June 1 at 6:30 p.m. on Fox 8.

