BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

‘Weathering the Storm’ 30-minute hurricane season special airs June 1 at 6:30

By FOX 8 Weather Authority Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Living along the Gulf Coast comes with the threat of hurricanes.

In 2022, the U.S. saw 14 named storms and eight hurricanes.

Our neighbors in Florida suffered through the devastating category five Ian, which left a trail of destruction.

Louisiana still faces major challenges, even two years since Ida’s wrath.

The entire state is dealing with an insurance crisis.

Across the state, major projects are underway to strengthen Louisiana’s defenses and help its residents weather the storm.

We’ve experienced very active seasons for the past several years. The forecast is different in 2023, but as we all know, it only takes one.

The Fox 8 Weather Authority Team is once again ready for whatever is thrown our way this year.

“Weathering the Storm” will recap the devastating hurricanes of years past and prepare our area for what’s next. It airs on Thurs., June 1 at 6:30 p.m. on Fox 8.

+ Download the Fox 8 weather app to track the tropics in real time

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say

Latest News

This mobile home washed into a Barataria canal still hasn't been removed nearly two years after...
Help on way for Ida-clogged waterways in lower Jefferson Parish
Lower Jefferson Parish residents still waiting on removal of Hurricane Ida debris from waterways
Additional funding for property insurance-related programs must be decided at the state...
Gov. Edwards pushes for more funding for programs aiming to ease property insurance crisis
Houses in the New Orleans area.
Donelon responds to complaints about the availability of insurance coverage after insurers received incentives