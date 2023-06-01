BBB Accredited Business
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - One police officer is dead and another received “significant injuries” after a hostage situation turned into a standoff Thursday morning. The suspect is also now dead.

The officer killed was with the Madison Police Department. The injured officer was with the Brandon Police Department, and he is now stable.

The standoff started around 1:30 a.m. on Terrapin Hill Road in the Crossgates neighborhood in Brandon.

The Brandon Police Department says the situation began as a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

When officers arrived, authorities say the man barricaded himself and took a woman hostage. Police say after hours of negotiations, he agreed to let her go but he did not initially surrender.

The first officer was shot shortly after 6 a.m. during an exchange of gunfire. The second officer was shot during another exchange of gunfire around 9:30 a.m.

