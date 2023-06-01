Black birdwatcher falsely accused by white woman in NYC park to host National Geographic show

(Gray News) – Christian Cooper, a Black birdwatcher who gained notoriety in 2020 after being falsely accused by a white woman in New York City, will soon be the host of a National Geographic TV show focusing on birds across the world.

In a release, National Geographic TV said Cooper will host Extraordinary Birder. As part of the show, Cooper will take viewers “into the wild, wonderful and unpredictable world of birds.”

The show will travel from Alaska to view puffins, to Puerto Rico for parrots, to the skies of Manhattan for peregrine falcons.

The channel has not yet announced a premiere date for the show.

The 59-year-old became known in 2020 when he was falsely accused of threatening Amy Cooper, who bears no relation, and her dog while in Central Park.

A biography of Christian Cooper written for National Geographic said Cooper has been a lifelong bird-watcher “practically born with a pair of binoculars in his hands.”

Christian Cooper has served as president of the Harvard Ornithological Club in college and is currently the vice president of New York City Audubon.

He is also an activist for racial justice and LGBTQ equality and has combined many of these themes into a comic published by DC Comics called “It’s A Bird.”

Christian Cooper’s memoir, “Better Living Through Birding,” will be coming out through Random House.

