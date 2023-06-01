BBB Accredited Business
BRPD: Victim flees to Waffle House after being shot during fight with coworker at nearby fast-food restaurant

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting after a victim ran to Waffle House for help on Wednesday night, May 31.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting after a victim ran to Waffle House for help on Wednesday night, May 31.

Officials said they responded around 10:30 p.m. to the Waffle House located at 1988 O’Neal Lane, where there were reports of someone being shot.

According to BRPD, the victim ran to the Waffle House after being shot at a nearby Popeye’s.

The shooting reportedly started as a fight between two employees at the fast food restaurant, police said.

The accused shooter left before responding officers got there, police added.

One victim was transported to the hospital but is stable, according to emergency responders.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

