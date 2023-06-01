Bruce: The start of hurricane season and the Gulf sees a high chance of development

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While Invest 91-L our Gulf tropical disturbance is still over 250 miles from the mouth of the river, it’s still bringing a few passing showers and storms today. They’ll track from east to west as they follow the motion the storm brings from the Gulf. We’ll have a breezy easterly wind at around 10-15 MPH with a few clouds and cooler daytime highs in the 80s.

Bruce: On this 1st day of hurricane season we are watching a disturbance in the Gulf that has a high potential of becoming a depression or storm. Future movement shows a southeast direction as we should see little to no impacts here. Arlene is the A storm. pic.twitter.com/AmF4t9fj2z — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 1, 2023

Hurricane Hunter planes are flying into Invest 91-L as we will get more information in the coming hours. That’s when we’ll know more about this system. In the meantime, what we do know is that it won’t be moving inland. It’ll be moving south over the next couple of days into an unfavorable environment. So even if we do end up getting a named storm, it appears it will be short-lived.

New today, Colorado State University has released an update to their hurricane season projections. They have bumped up their forecast slightly, making the projections towards a normal season for the year. They’re citing the warmer than normal water in the Atlantic and the Carribean as to the reason why. The warm waters could work to counter-act the wind shear that an El Nino should bring to the area.

