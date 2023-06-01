Fire at Port of Lake Charles

Fire at Port of Lake Charles
Fire at Port of Lake Charles
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A fire has been reported at the Port of Lake Charles, officials said.

The fire is being worked by the Lake Charles Fire Department at the city docks near Contraband Bayou, port officials said.

The fire started at Ace Marine, according to Port Director Ricky Self.

There are no reported injuries, Self said.

The fire was reported at 3 p.m. and five LCFD vehicles are at the scene, port officials said.

LCPD, CPSO and Port Police are also on scene.

Ace Marine Services, located at 150 Marine Street, Suite 3, is a marine contracting and towing service in Lake Charles.

Lake Charles port fire
Lake Charles port fire(Teresa Brammer)
Fire report at Port of Lake Charles
Fire report at Port of Lake Charles

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

43 Louisiana parishes file suit over FEMA Risk Rating 2.0

Updated: 5 minutes ago

Hurricane

Tropical Depression Two forecast

Tropical Depression Two forms in the Gulf of Mexico, could become Arlene

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By FOX 8 Weather Authority Team
The depression is projected to move south over the next couple of days and may briefly obtain tropical storm strength.

Hurricane

Jefferson Parish officials prepare for hurricane season

Jefferson Parish officials prepare for hurricane season

Updated: 54 minutes ago

Hurricane

Volunteers pack disaster relief boxes at Second Harvest

Volunteers pack disaster relief boxes at Second Harvest

Updated: 54 minutes ago

Crime

Trial preparation begins for man accused of killing, burning Covington priest and church worker

Trial preparation begins for man accused of killing, burning Covington priest and church worker

Updated: 54 minutes ago

Latest News

Insurance

43 La. parishes file suit against FEMA over Risk Rating information

43 La. parishes file suit against FEMA over Risk Rating information

Updated: 54 minutes ago

Crime

Former Bridge City Center for Youth escapee Curtis Tassin, shown here as a 16-year-old,...

Authorities searching for escaped juvenile offender in New Orleans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ken Daley
The escape occurred Wednesday morning, police said

Crime

Jeff Landry on juvenile escapee Curtis Tassin

Jeff Landry on juvenile escapee Curtis Tassin

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crimetracker

Otis Young and Ruth Prats

Trial preparation begins for man accused of killing, burning Covington priest and church worker

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rob Masson
Police say the victims were watching a Saints game when Antonio Tyson entered their home and killed them with blunt force before burning their bodies.

State

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting after a victim ran to Waffle...

BRPD: Victim flees to Waffle House after being shot during fight with coworker at nearby fast-food restaurant

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting after a victim ran to Waffle House for help on Wednesday night, May 31.

State

Cameron Robbins

Memorial service planned for U-High graduate who went overboard in Bahamas

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
A memorial service to celebrate the life of a teenager who went overboard while on a boating excursion has been announced.