Folarin Balogun among 24 players on Concacaf Nations League camp roster

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Folarin Balogun era with USMNT is becoming closer to reality. U.S. Men’s National Team announced their 24-player training camp roster in preparation for Concacaf Nations League semi-finals, and the in-form striker from French club, Reims, was in that number.

Balogun is the first U.S. player to score 20+ goals in one of the big-5 European leagues (England, Italy, Germany, France, Spain).

Balogun could get his debut when the USMNT meet up with rival, Mexico, in the Concacaf Nations League semi-finals on June 15 in Las Vegas. U.S.A. beat Mexico two years ago in this competition, 3-2.

Also getting the call-up at forward for U.S.A. camp: Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Alex Zendejas, Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson, and Taylor Booth.

