Gulf low remains offshore as spotty storms stay in the forecast

Highs due to an east breeze will remain in the 80s today
Tropical Development Chances
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The official start of hurricane season is today, June 1 and our eyes are already on things going on out over the Gulf.

A weak low is sitting just offshore of the Gulf Coast and it will help to influence our weather for your Thursday. Expect a building east breeze through the day today along with the chance for some quick moving showers. I’m keeping our rain chance around 30-40% as the coverage probably doesn’t get too widespread. Highs with a more east wind probably remain in the 80s for most spots.

This low pressure turns around and starts to pull away from our coast heading into Friday and the weekend. This will open the door for a period of dry skies and hotter conditions. Highs return to 90 to round out the week and we are likely to be 90 or above through the weekend. There will be some storm chances each afternoon but for now, the coverage of rain doesn’t look to be all that high.

Next week a typical summer pattern settles in with daily, afternoon downpours to go along with highs near 90.

Don’t forget, our Weathering the Storm 2023 hurricane special is tonight at 6:30 on FOX 8.

