BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A 24-year-old Honduran man drowned while vacationing in Louisiana for the Memorial Day weekend, authorities report.

The incident happened on Sunday, May 28, at White Sands Lake in Bogalusa, Louisiana.

The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the deep end of the water when he became unable to get out himself.

“Our hearts are broken by the events of Sunday,” White Sands Lake shared in a Facebook post. “Please know that we are in prayer for the family and anyone else present on Sunday.”

Witnesses on social media describe the event as traumatic, with some criticizing the staff’s response.

“I will never be back,” Cecilia Marquez wrote on Facebook. “I’m disappointed with the whole staff and the authorities and how they handled everything.”

“The rest of the nonsense you are reading on the Internet is false,” White Sands managers continued in their statement. “Out of respect for the family, we will not be discussing the details.”

The coroner’s office says the identity of the man will be withheld until family members are notified.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say

Latest News

Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
Col. Clarence Becknell, 74, graduated from Xavier University on May 27, 2023 with his...
A military vet in his 70s earns his doctorate with a goal of helping others who served their country
A military vet in his 70s earns his doctorate with a goal of helping others who served their...
A military vet in his 70s earns his doctorate with a goal of helping others who served their country
Authorities continue to search for a 17-year-old who escaped state custody in New Orleans
Authorities continue to search for a 17-year-old who escaped state custody in New Orleans