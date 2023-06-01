BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU’s Paul Skenes named Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Future first-round pick LSU right-hander Paul Skenes has been named the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper National Player of the Year.

Skenes, a transfer from Air Force is in his first season in Baton Rouge and is 10-2 with a 1.89 ERA in 90.1 innings while striking out 167 and walking just 17. His 167 strikeouts rank second all-time for most strikeouts in a season trailing Golden Spikes Award winner Ben McDonald who had 202 in 1989.

The righty ranks No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts (167), strikeouts per nine innings (16.64), and WHIP (0.79). Skenes is No. 3 in the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio (9.82), No. 4 in ERA (1.89) and No. 6 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.38).

The California native leads the SEC in wins with 10, strikeouts, ERA, innings pitched, and opponent batting average at .166.

Skenes was voted 2023 SEC Pitcher of the Year by league coaches on May, 22 becoming the first pitcher to win the award since Aaron Nola did in 2013 and 2014.

He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 15 starts this season, was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week three times in 2023

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas

Latest News

For the second time this season, LSU and Tulane meet up on the diamond
For the second time this season, LSU and Tulane meet up on the diamond
LSU Baseball
LSU makes final preps ahead of Regional
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU will have 8-game SEC schedule in 2024
LSU fined after storming the field
SEC releases new field-storm policies for upcoming season; conference releases schedule format for 2024