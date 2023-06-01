BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Memorial service planned for U-High graduate who went overboard in Bahamas

Cameron Robbins
Cameron Robbins(Source: U-High)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A memorial service to celebrate the life of a teenager who went overboard while on a boating excursion has been announced.

18-year-old Cameron Robbins was lost at sea after going overboard while on a graduation trip in the Bahamas on Wednesday, May 24.

Cameron Robbins
Cameron Robbins(Source: Social Media)

Witnesses said it appears Robbins, 18, who graduated from University Laboratory School (U-High) in Baton Rouge on May 21, was acting on a dare when he jumped overboard. Video taken immediately afterwards shows Robbins splashing in the water, a few feet from the boat. He then disappeared, witnesses said.

A memorial service for Robbins will be held at Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge on Sunday, June 4.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The service will begin at 4 p.m.

In lieu of services, a donation in his name may be made to Christian Homes & Family Services in Abilene, Texas.

Click here to donate.

RELATED STORY
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas

The U.S. Coast Guard called off the search for Robbins on Friday, May 26, two days after he was reported missing.

Authorities are searching for a former U-High baseball player who went overboard while on a graduation boating excursion Wed. May 24, in the Bahamas.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say

Latest News

The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
Over $122,000 recovered for Larose phone scam victim
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
Col. Clarence Becknell, 74, graduated from Xavier University on May 27, 2023 with his...
74-year-old veteran earns doctorate, aims to help others who served