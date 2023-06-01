BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Sherpas pass up Everest summit in order to rescue climber

A climber is alive after a sherpa guide hauled him down from below the summit of Mount Everest in a “very rare” rescue. (CNN, GELJE SHERPA/NGIMA TASHI SHERPA)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT EVEREST (CNN) - A Malaysian climber narrowly survived after a Nepali sherpa guide hauled him down from below the summit of Mount Everest in a “very rare” high-altitude rescue, a government official said on Wednesday.

Gelje Sherpa, 30, was guiding a Chinese client to the 8,849-meter (29,032 feet) Everest summit on May 18 when he saw the Malaysian climber clinging to a rope and shivering from extreme cold in the area called the “death zone,” where temperatures can dip to minus 30 degrees Celsius (-86F) or lower.

Gelje hauled the climber 600 meters (1,900 feet) down from the Balcony area to the South Col, over a period of about six hours, where Nima Tahi Sherpa, another guide, joined the rescue.

“We wrapped the climber in a sleeping mat, dragged him on the snow or carried him in turns on our backs to camp III,” Gelje said.

A helicopter using a long line then lifted him from the 7,162-meter (23,500 feet) high Camp III down to base camp.

“It is almost impossible to rescue climbers at that altitude,” Department of Tourism official Bigyan Koirala told Reuters. “It is a very rare operation.”

Gelje said he convinced his Chinese client to give up his summit attempt and descend the mountain, saying it was important for him to rescue the climber.

“Saving one life is more important than praying at the monastery,” said Gelje, a devout Buddhist.

Tashi Lakhpa Sherpa of the Seven Summit Treks company, which provided logistics to the Malaysian climber, declined to name him, citing his client’s privacy. The climber was put on a flight to Malaysia last week.

Nepal issued a record 478 permits for Everest during this year’s March to May climbing season.

At least 12 climbers have died, the highest number for eight years, and another five are still missing on Everest’s slopes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say

Latest News

Jefferson Parish officials prepare for hurricane season
Jefferson Parish officials prepare for hurricane season
43 La. parishes file suit against FEMA over Risk Rating information
43 La. parishes file suit against FEMA over Risk Rating information
Volunteers pack disaster relief boxes at Second Harvest
Volunteers pack disaster relief boxes at Second Harvest
Tony Cushingberry, 24, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in July 2022 to...
Indianapolis man gets 30 years for fatal 2020 shooting of mail carrier
Just before the start of hurricane season, city officials say problems with the pumps have been...
City urges residents to make plans as forecasters predict average season in 2023