BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Trial preparation begins for man accused of killing, burning Covington priest and church worker

Otis Young and Ruth Prats
Otis Young and Ruth Prats(St. Peter's Church)
By Rob Masson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The courthouse was packed on Thursday (June 1) as the man accused of killing a Covington priest and his longtime assistant returned to court for trial preparations.

Antonio Tyson faces two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Father Otis Young and Ruth Prats, a longtime church employee, near St. Peter Church during the Thanksgiving weekend. Officials said the victims were found “burned beyond recognition” in downtown Covington.

Police say the victims were watching a Saints game when Tyson entered their home and killed them with blunt force before burning their bodies.

49-year-old Antonio Tyson was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of...
49-year-old Antonio Tyson was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice for a double homicide in Covington on Nov. 27, 2022.(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)

Tyson was indicted in March and pleaded not guilty.

Tyson’s family members, who refrained from making any comments, sat alongside St. Peter Church members and friends of the victims who vowed to attend the court hearings.

The defense has been collecting witness statements and police reports as they brace for a case that could potentially result in a death sentence.

“In this case, they produce a great deal of information, but there’s a lot that they haven’t produced,” said Defense Attorney Kerry Cuccia from the Capital Defense Project.

Defense attorneys are waiting for forensic and DNA evidence needed for their trial preparations.

Laura Burgess says she is baffled by the killings of two people who devoted their lives to religion.

“They were so spiritual and gave everybody a lift,” Burgess said.

Judge August Hand has given both sides until July 13 to turn over more pre-discovery evidence.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids

Latest News

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting after a victim ran to Waffle...
BRPD: Victim flees to Waffle House after being shot during fight with coworker at nearby fast-food restaurant
Over $122,000 recovered for Larose phone scam victim
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
1 officer dead, 1 officer wounded during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
Authorities continue to search for a 17-year-old who escaped state custody in New Orleans
Authorities continue to search for a 17-year-old who escaped state custody in New Orleans