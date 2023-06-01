BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tupac Shakur to be honored with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tupac Shakur is set to receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 26 years after...
Tupac Shakur is set to receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 26 years after his death.(New Line Cinema)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Award-winning rapper Tupac Shakur is set to receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 26 years after his death.

According to the organization, the iconic rapper’s sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur will accept the star on his behalf June 7.

Filmmaker Allen Hughes, director of the acclaimed docuseries “Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur” will join emcee Big Boy for the star unveiling celebration.

The docuseries portrays a personal account of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur. Its high ratings are a testament to the lasting cultural impact of Tupac Shakur.

Though his career only lasted five years, Tupac remains one of the most prolific artists of his generation with over 75 million records sold worldwide.

Fans can live stream the unveiling of the star at 10:30 a.m. PT on walkoffame.com. It will be the 2,758th star on the Walk of Fame.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say

Latest News

Jefferson Parish officials prepare for hurricane season
Jefferson Parish officials prepare for hurricane season
43 La. parishes file suit against FEMA over Risk Rating information
43 La. parishes file suit against FEMA over Risk Rating information
Volunteers pack disaster relief boxes at Second Harvest
Volunteers pack disaster relief boxes at Second Harvest
Tony Cushingberry, 24, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in July 2022 to...
Indianapolis man gets 30 years for fatal 2020 shooting of mail carrier
Just before the start of hurricane season, city officials say problems with the pumps have been...
City urges residents to make plans as forecasters predict average season in 2023