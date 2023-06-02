BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Big Freedia partners with JAMNOLA for Pride

New Orleans Jazz Market reopening with new concert series
New Orleans Jazz Market reopening with new concert series(tcw-wvue)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans’ first experiential museum, JAMNOLA, is teaming up with the iconic Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia, in a philanthropic celebration of Pride Month. The collaboration aims to raise funds and awareness for PFLAG New Orleans (PFLAGNO), a volunteer-led nonprofit serving LGBTQ+ families in the Southeastern Louisiana area for over four decades.

Throughout June, JAMNOLA will contribute $1 from every ticket sold to PFLAGNO, which works tirelessly to ensure the safety, empowerment, and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community.

The organization has already awarded over 500 scholarships to talented LGBTQ+ students in Louisiana and has been a stalwart in facilitating dialogues about sexual orientation and gender identity.

“PFLAGNO is making remarkable progress in reaching and supporting our LGBTQ+ youth who need our support now more than ever,” said Big Freedia. “I’m thrilled to partner with JAMNOLA in drawing attention and funding to this significant organization.”

JAMNOLA founders Jonny Liss and Chad Smith created the museum as a haven for people of all orientations. As members of the LGBTQ+ community, they expressed a deep desire to give back during Pride Month. “We want our space to be an oasis of joy and acceptance for everyone,” said Liss.

JAMNOLA will also introduce a Limited-Edition PRIDE Pack to add color to the month-long celebration. This unique bundle, priced at $32, includes a Rainbow Fan, Rainbow Enamel Pin, a PRIDE Rainbow Lightning Bolt Coffee mug, and “The Really, Really Gay Visor.” The PRIDE pack is available as a ticket add-on, online, and at JAMNOLA’s Gift Shop.

Located in the heart of the vibrant Bywater neighborhood of New Orleans at 2832 Royal Street, JAMNOLA is a joyous celebration of the city’s iconic art, music, food, and theatrics. The 5,400 square feet museum features 17 immersive exhibits, bringing to life the cultural gems that make New Orleans special, all through the eyes of over 30 local artists.

General admission to JAMNOLA is $29 for adults, $20 for children on weekdays, and $32 on weekends. Kids aged two and under can join in the fun for free. Tickets must be purchased online at www.jamnola.com, as walk-ins are not allowed.

The partnership between JAMNOLA and Big Freedia, one of the architects of the influential New Orleans bounce genre, is a unique blend of culture and philanthropy.

Freedia has a rich legacy in the music industry, featuring in tracks like Beyonce’s Grammy-award winning “Formation” and Drake’s “Nice For What.” With this collaboration, the Queen Diva continues to significantly impact music and the lives of the local LGBTQ+ community.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas

Latest News

Cpl. Shawn Kelly
Denham Springs Officer Cpl. Kelly dies weeks after shooting at shopping center
A 17-year-old juvenile escapee is arrested after a two day search
A 17-year-old juvenile escapee is arrested after a two day search
They say despite predictions for a regular season, they’re ready to go for whatever Mother...
Hurricane hunters prepare for 2023 with new and trusted technology
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says