Big Freedia partners with JAMNOLA for Pride

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans’ first experiential museum, JAMNOLA, is teaming up with the iconic Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia, in a philanthropic celebration of Pride Month. The collaboration aims to raise funds and awareness for PFLAG New Orleans (PFLAGNO), a volunteer-led nonprofit serving LGBTQ+ families in the Southeastern Louisiana area for over four decades.

Throughout June, JAMNOLA will contribute $1 from every ticket sold to PFLAGNO, which works tirelessly to ensure the safety, empowerment, and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community.

The organization has already awarded over 500 scholarships to talented LGBTQ+ students in Louisiana and has been a stalwart in facilitating dialogues about sexual orientation and gender identity.

“PFLAGNO is making remarkable progress in reaching and supporting our LGBTQ+ youth who need our support now more than ever,” said Big Freedia. “I’m thrilled to partner with JAMNOLA in drawing attention and funding to this significant organization.”

JAMNOLA founders Jonny Liss and Chad Smith created the museum as a haven for people of all orientations. As members of the LGBTQ+ community, they expressed a deep desire to give back during Pride Month. “We want our space to be an oasis of joy and acceptance for everyone,” said Liss.

JAMNOLA will also introduce a Limited-Edition PRIDE Pack to add color to the month-long celebration. This unique bundle, priced at $32, includes a Rainbow Fan, Rainbow Enamel Pin, a PRIDE Rainbow Lightning Bolt Coffee mug, and “The Really, Really Gay Visor.” The PRIDE pack is available as a ticket add-on, online, and at JAMNOLA’s Gift Shop.

Located in the heart of the vibrant Bywater neighborhood of New Orleans at 2832 Royal Street, JAMNOLA is a joyous celebration of the city’s iconic art, music, food, and theatrics. The 5,400 square feet museum features 17 immersive exhibits, bringing to life the cultural gems that make New Orleans special, all through the eyes of over 30 local artists.

General admission to JAMNOLA is $29 for adults, $20 for children on weekdays, and $32 on weekends. Kids aged two and under can join in the fun for free. Tickets must be purchased online at www.jamnola.com, as walk-ins are not allowed.

The partnership between JAMNOLA and Big Freedia, one of the architects of the influential New Orleans bounce genre, is a unique blend of culture and philanthropy.

Freedia has a rich legacy in the music industry, featuring in tracks like Beyonce’s Grammy-award winning “Formation” and Drake’s “Nice For What.” With this collaboration, the Queen Diva continues to significantly impact music and the lives of the local LGBTQ+ community.

