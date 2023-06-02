BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Tropical storm Arlene's hours are numbered as she will degrade in the next 12 hours

Bruce: Arlene Will weaken over the next few hours
Bruce: Arlene Will weaken over the next few hours(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Depression Two has now strengthened to Tropical Storm Arlene, the first named storm of the season. Her hours are numbered as will likely degrade and weaken later tonight into Saturday. High wind hear and dry air is taking the storm out.

There was also a notable pressure drop in the center of the low which is indicative of strengthening into a tropical storm. It is no threat to anyone on the U.S mainland. The only impacts will mainly be felt in Florida where up to 5″ of rainfall is expected.

Even though Tropical Storm Arlene is moving into warmer water, it will continue to drop south towards Cuba where it will encounter quite a bit of dry air and wind shear.

Our weather will stay quiet and hot today as highs return to around 90 for the afternoon. Our easterly winds will relax through the day and become light and variable through the evening. Look for seasonable lows tonight in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday will start off sunny with a chance at afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will heat to the lower 90s with storms firing off through the afternoon and potentially lingering into the early evening hours. Sunday will be a similar story with late day storm chances and highs in the lower 90s.

Much of next week will be spent in the lower 90s with daily storm chances.

