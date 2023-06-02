BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Community honors 12-year-old boy killed in ice cream truck crash

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - The local community gathered to pay tribute to the life of a 12-year-old boy tragically killed when an ice cream truck crashed into his apartment.

A balloon release ceremony took place at the soccer field where Adrian Flores Fajardo used to play, commemorating his memory.

In the face of unimaginable loss, Adrien’s family has found solace in donating some of his organs to help save the lives of others. Their selfless act is a testament to their resilience during this devastating time.

12-year-old Adrian Fajardo is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck crashed into his...
12-year-old Adrian Fajardo is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck crashed into his home in Kenner.(GoFundMe)

Adrian succumbed to his injuries several days after the ice cream truck crashed into his apartment. The incident has left the entire community shaken.

Authorities arrested 71-year-old Mechaal Yousef Mansoor, who was taken into custody and charged with negligent homicide. The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officials are working to determine the exact circumstances that led to the tragic crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids

Latest News

PAC supporting Waguespack in the governor’s race attacks Landry; D.A. Jason Williams says he’s being urged to run
Mike Cooper St. Tammany Parish President-elect
St. Tammany council opens investigation into administration after controversial Covington development is proposed
Retired high school coach, Charlie Bowman, gets a track facility dedicated to him
Retired high school coach on the Northshore gets a track facility dedicated to him
One person dead after shooting in the Broadmoor neighborhood, police say