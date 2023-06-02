BBB Accredited Business
Denham Springs Officer Cpl. Kelly dies weeks after shooting at shopping center

The road to healing and recovery may be a long one but with the giving spirit of the local community.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Denham Springs Police Corporal Shawn Kelly has died from the injuries he sustained from multiple gunshot wounds on Friday, June 2.

From Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker:

On May 11th, 2023, evil and tragedy struck our community and because of it, we will forever be changed. Cpl. Shawn Kelly was a great public servant, a great father, grandfather, husband and just a great human being. He was one of the finest men I’ve ever known. The Denham Springs & Livingston Parish communities have truly lost one of its finest. On behalf of Cpl. Kelly’s family and his DSPD family, we thank you for your continued love, support and prayers during this difficult and tragic time.

DSPD spokesman Sgt. Scott Sterling said Kelly was POST certified in 1997 at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy. He added Kelly began his career in 1994 with Louisiana DOC and other state agencies before ultimately joining the DSPD in 2019 where he is a Taser instructor and field training officer. Cpl. Kelly has received multiple commendations for his generous ways and positive attitude.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard released the following statement on Kelly:

‘I will always remember DSPD Cpl. Shawn Kelly as a hero. He died doing what he loved to do - serving & protecting his community. In addition to that, he brought our Livingston Parish community together reminding us that we are in this together, that we need to continue working together & that - together - we can do great things. My heart is full for Cpl Kelly’s family, for our DSPD partners, for those who knew & loved Shawn & for all of Livingston Parish. We will continue to do what is needed to support Shawn’s family & his DSPD family.’

