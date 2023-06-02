Double shooting in Iberville leaves two injured, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of Bienville Street.

Police say one male victim was transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, while another male was arrested. A second victim with a gunshot wound to the arm has also been hospitalized.

The ages and conditions of the individuals are currently unknown.

No further information is available at this time.

