Double shooting in Iberville leaves two injured, police say

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of Bienville Street.

Police say one male victim was transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, while another male was arrested. A second victim with a gunshot wound to the arm has also been hospitalized.

The ages and conditions of the individuals are currently unknown.

No further information is available at this time.

