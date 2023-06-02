BBB Accredited Business
Gulf depression moving away making for a dry and hot end to the week

Highs return to the 90 for the next several days
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Depression #2 has formed over the Gulf but is starting to move farther away from our coast, meaning the weather heading into the weekend will be typical summer.

It’s going to be hot out there to round out the work week on this Friday as the 90 degree weather makes a return. I’m thinking most locations top out between 90 and 92 this afternoon. There remains a small chance for a stray storm but the drier, northeast flow around TD #2 should keep most of our skies dry.

This weekend gets a bit hotter with highs well into the 90s for most locations. Some inland spots may try to run at 94 for either Saturday or Sunday. Now the weekend forecast albeit hot will still come with a storm chance as the coverage of rain will bump up to around 30% each afternoon.

Next week is shaping up for pretty typical summer as highs hit 90 with daily storm chances.

