LSU makes final preps ahead of Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 5 overall seed LSU Tigers are making their final preparations ahead of hosting a Regional for the first time since 2019.

This year’s team has had high expectations all season as they were the consensus preseason No. 1 team and were the top-ranked team for weeks before hitting a late-season slump.

LSU slugger Tommy White is ready to return after missing several games, LSU fans are hopeful that the timely hitting is back as well.

No pitching plans were announced, but LSU will be counting on a combination of Paul Skenes, Ty Floyd, and Thatcher Hurd to hopefully get them to a Super Regional.

LSU will face Tulane at 2 p.m. in the Baton Rouge Regional.

