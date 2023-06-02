BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU makes final preps ahead of Regional

LSU Baseball
LSU Baseball(James deGraauw | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 5 overall seed LSU Tigers are making their final preparations ahead of hosting a Regional for the first time since 2019.

This year’s team has had high expectations all season as they were the consensus preseason No. 1 team and were the top-ranked team for weeks before hitting a late-season slump.

LSU slugger Tommy White is ready to return after missing several games, LSU fans are hopeful that the timely hitting is back as well.

No pitching plans were announced, but LSU will be counting on a combination of Paul Skenes, Ty Floyd, and Thatcher Hurd to hopefully get them to a Super Regional.

LSU will face Tulane at 2 p.m. in the Baton Rouge Regional.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas