One person dead after shooting in the Broadmoor neighborhood, police say
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the Broadmoor neighborhood.
Initial reports indicate that a 30-year-old female victim was fatally shot in the 3800 block of General Taylor Street. The incident was reported at 9:41 p.m. and confirmed at 10 p.m.
Further details are currently unavailable as the investigation continues. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.
