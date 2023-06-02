One person dead after shooting in the Broadmoor neighborhood, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the Broadmoor neighborhood.

Initial reports indicate that a 30-year-old female victim was fatally shot in the 3800 block of General Taylor Street. The incident was reported at 9:41 p.m. and confirmed at 10 p.m.

Further details are currently unavailable as the investigation continues. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.