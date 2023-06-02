BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Retired high school coach on the Northshore gets a track facility dedicated to him

By Lauren McCoy
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - For Charlie “Coach” Bowman’s colleagues, family, friends and former students, coach means more to them than he will ever know.

“I don’t even understand why people think so much of me. I’m just me. I’m just me. I’m doing what I have done, all my life,” Bowman explained.

Bowman is a retired art teacher, coach, and Pearl River High School athletic director. He spent most of his nearly 40-year career on the track he helped build while also building a program that would go down in Pearl River High history.

“I laid out the first track field with clay dirt on this campus,” Bowman said.

Retired high school coach, Charlie Bowman, gets a track facility dedicated to him
Retired high school coach, Charlie Bowman, gets a track facility dedicated to him(WVUE FOX 8)

Coach can add another accolade to his resume, the Coach Charlie Bowman Track and Field Facility. The St. Tammany Parish School Board unanimously voted to make the dedication happen in October 2022.

“It was really important to our school and important for us to do for Mr. Bowman to make sure it was something that everybody had a part in,” Pearl River High Principal Treve Jordan-Larsen explained. “Our kids built that sign.”

Coach is no stranger to pushing through and persevering during tough times.

“Nobody ever thought I would amount to anything, you know, but hey, I set my goal, I made my decision, and I work hard, and it all paid off,” Bowman explained.

Retired high school coach, Charlie Bowman, gets a track facility dedicated to him
Retired high school coach, Charlie Bowman, gets a track facility dedicated to him(WVUE FOX 8)

Now, fighting breast cancer is Coach’s most recent hurdle.

“Five years ago, I had breast cancer, and in that process, they removed the cancer. I went through 5 years of recouperation,” Bowman said “Three months from that time, I was working out in the gym, I put my hands under my arm, and I felt a knot.”

As the field gets dedicated, Coach starts chemo, but just like anything else in his life, he said his faith keeps him going.

“I’m a very spiritual person. God brought me through it the first time. He’s going to bring me through it again,” Bowman said.

Coach is a father of five, grandfather and great-grandfather to 16, a devoted husband to his wife, Mary, and a heavily involved member of Greater Northshore Full Gospel Baptist Church in Slidell.

He said it is all about the journey, and like his pastor Robert J. Taylor told him: “You have to go through to get to.”

“It’s been a great ride. I got to tell you; it’s been a great ride,” Bowman concluded.

The town of Pearl River also named May 20 Coach Charlie Bowman Day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
Asia Davis was found shot to death on the I-10 Service Road at Mayo Boulevard on May 11. Police...
Woman tried to contact police about her boyfriend twice before he allegedly killed her, officials say
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids

Latest News

Mike Cooper St. Tammany Parish President-elect
St. Tammany council opens investigation into administration after controversial Covington development is proposed
One person dead after shooting in the Broadmoor neighborhood, police say
Double shooting in Iberville leaves two injured Thursday evening, police say
Double shooting in Iberville leaves two injured Thursday evening, police say
NOPD investigating a homicide in the Broadmoor neighborhood
NOPD investigating a homicide in the Broadmoor neighborhood