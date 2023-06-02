BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Skenes goes the distance as No. 5 LSU handles business against Tulane

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU took care of business in the opening game against Tulane in the Baton Rouge Regional on Friday, June 2.

The Tigers collected 11 hits in their 7-2 win over the Green Wave.

Paul Skenes (11-2) pitched his first complete game for the Tigers picking up the win after pitching nine innings, allowing seven hits and two runs, while striking out 12 and walking none.

Dylan Crews led the way offensively for the Tigers going 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI. Josh Pearson was 0-for-2 at the plate but did drive in two runs for the Tigers. Hayden Traviniski also picked up two RBI for the LSU as well.

Gavin Dugas, and Brayden Jobert each picked up RBI in the win.

LSU will play the winner between Sam Houston and Oregon State on Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas