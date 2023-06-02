BBB Accredited Business
As Tropical Depression Two moves south, we’re left with more sun

Hot and mainly dry conditions will round out the work week
Tropical Depression Two moves south.
Tropical Depression Two moves south.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Depression Two is now pushing south at the slow clip of 5 MPH. It’ll stay over water as it heads south for Cuba and should dissipate before it can make a landfall.

Our weather will stay quiet and hot today as highs return to around 90 for the afternoon. Our easterly winds will relax through the day and become light and variable through the evening. Look for seasonable lows tonight in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday will start off sunny with a chance at afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will heat to the lower 90s with storms firing off through the afternoon and potentially lingering into the early evening hours. Sunday will be a similar story with late day storm chances and highs in the lower 90s.

Much of next week will be spent in the lower 90s with daily storm chances.

