BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Weathering the Storm: Recapping years past and preparing you for 2023 hurricane season

By FOX 8 Weather Authority Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Having trouble viewing the stream above? Click here.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Living along the Gulf Coast comes with the threat of hurricanes.

In 2022, the U.S. saw 14 named storms and eight hurricanes.

Our neighbors in Florida suffered through the devastating category five Ian, which left a trail of destruction.

Louisiana still faces major challenges, even two years since Ida’s wrath.

The entire state is dealing with an insurance crisis.

Across the state, major projects are underway to strengthen Louisiana’s defenses and help its residents weather the storm.

We’ve experienced very active seasons for the past several years. The forecast is different in 2023, but as we all know, it only takes one.

The Fox 8 Weather Authority Team is once again ready for whatever is thrown our way this year.

+ Download the Fox 8 weather app to track the tropics in real time

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas

Latest News

NOLA Weekend Forecast
Gulf depression moving away making for a dry and hot end to the week
Renowned storm chaser, Josh Morgerman, builds hurricane-resistant house on Gulf Coast
Renowned storm chaser builds hurricane-resistant house on Gulf Coast
A blue roof installed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers covers the exposed part of the roof a...
With soaring insurance premiums, agents say study policies closely and consider home upgrades for the best price
Weathering the Storm 2023 Pt. 4