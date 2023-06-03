BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

16-year-old girl killed after being struck by a school bus, police say

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A traffic accident in the 100 block of Zachary Taylor Drive has left a 16-year-old girl dead, according to police.

The incident happened Saturday (June 3) around 3 p.m. According to initial reports from investigators, a school bus was traveling eastbound on Zachary Taylor Drive when it collided with the pedestrian.

EMS immediately rushed the juvenile female to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information relevant to the case is urged to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or provide anonymous tips through Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Kenner 12-year-old Javier Adrian Flores Fajardo was memorialized Saturday (June 3) at Verbo New...
Memorial held for Kenner 12-year-old struck by ice cream truck
Ponchatoula High freshman JLynne Hamberger's oil pastel painting is titled 'Louisiana Natives.'
Ponchatoula High freshman wins Congressman Scalise’s art competition
Grand Isle State Park had been closed for 22 months after Hurricane Ida struck on Aug. 29, 2021.
Grand Isle State Park reopens for first time since Hurricane Ida
A man and woman were reported shot by an unknown gunman early Saturday (June 3) in the 1100...
Double shooting leaves man, woman injured on Marigny Street