Arlene is dissipating, more heat and storms for us on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re in a summer-like pattern with heat-triggered storms this afternoon and into Sunday... and Arlene is no longer considered tropical.

A few storms could linger into the evening but they’ll lose their steam as the sun goes down. Lows will fall to the upper 60s to mid 70s. We’ll see another warm day into Sunday as highs will warm back to the lower 90s. Afternoon storms are possible again with the daytime heating. Next week, look for daily chances for showers and thunderstorms as well as highs around 90° each day.

TROPICS: What once was Tropical Storm Arlene was downgraded this morning to a Tropical Depression. As of the 4 PM update, it is now a Post-Tropical Cyclone. Arlene has lacked organization and the deep convection needed to sustain tropical-like qualities. It is expected to turn east tonight and skirt the western Cuban border as it dissipates. The National Hurricane Center will no longer give advisories for this Remnant Low.

Post-Tropical Arlene. (WVUE Fox 8)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.