BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Arlene is dissipating, more heat and storms for us on Sunday

Saturday storms will end after sunset
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re in a summer-like pattern with heat-triggered storms this afternoon and into Sunday... and Arlene is no longer considered tropical.

A few storms could linger into the evening but they’ll lose their steam as the sun goes down. Lows will fall to the upper 60s to mid 70s. We’ll see another warm day into Sunday as highs will warm back to the lower 90s. Afternoon storms are possible again with the daytime heating. Next week, look for daily chances for showers and thunderstorms as well as highs around 90° each day.

TROPICS: What once was Tropical Storm Arlene was downgraded this morning to a Tropical Depression. As of the 4 PM update, it is now a Post-Tropical Cyclone. Arlene has lacked organization and the deep convection needed to sustain tropical-like qualities. It is expected to turn east tonight and skirt the western Cuban border as it dissipates. The National Hurricane Center will no longer give advisories for this Remnant Low.

Post-Tropical Arlene.
Post-Tropical Arlene.(WVUE Fox 8)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Grand Isle State Park had been closed for 22 months after Hurricane Ida struck on Aug. 29, 2021.
Grand Isle State Park reopens for first time since Hurricane Ida
Morning weather update for Saturday, June 3
Grand Isle State Park reopens for first time since Hurricane Ida
Grand Isle State Park reopens for first time since Hurricane Ida
Weekend forecast
Summer pattern this weekend