Ben Franklin student, 16, dies after being struck by school bus in City Park, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A traffic accident in the 100 block of Zachary Taylor Drive has left a 16-year-old girl dead, according to police.

Friends and family told Fox 8 she was a student at Benjamin Franklin High School.

The incident happened Saturday (June 3) around 3 p.m. According to initial reports from investigators, a school bus was traveling eastbound on Zachary Taylor Drive when it collided with the pedestrian.

EMS immediately rushed the juvenile female to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information relevant to the case is urged to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or provide anonymous tips through Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

