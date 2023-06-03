Ben Franklin student, 17, dies after being struck by school bus in City Park, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 17-year-old girl was struck and fatally injured by a school bus Saturday (June 3) inside City Park.

New Orleans police said a bus driver was heading eastbound in the 100 block of Zachary Taylor Drive at 3:04 p.m. when the girl “walked in front of the bus and was struck.” The girl was taken for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Friends of the victim told Fox 8 she was a student at Benjamin Franklin High School who would have been entering her senior year this fall.

Police classified the death as a fatal accident and the 34-year-old bus driver was not cited or arrested.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information relevant to the case is urged to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or provide anonymous tips through Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

