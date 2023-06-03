BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Coastal project near Lafitte used nearly two Superdomes worth of sediment

Upper Barataria Marsh Creation represents one of the largest coast projects to date
By John Snell
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Southeast of the town of Jean Lafitte, contractors for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have converted open water into near 1,200 acres of new marsh.

The Upper Barataria Marsh Creation Project takes place in an area of the Louisiana coast suffering some of the most aggressive land loss.

Over the last couple years, sediment dredged from the Mississippi River and pumped at least 13 miles to the project location.

NOAA estimates contractors used 8.4 million cubic yards of sediment, or nearly two Superdomes worth of material.

Once complete, the project is expected to create and nourish up to 1,183 acres of intertidal wetlands and marsh.

The project represents one of the largest habitat restoration projects ever led by NOAA.

Land created by the project will also help reduce tidal flooding in communities such the Town of Jean Lafitte and provide increased storm surge protection in heavily populated areas such as Greater New Orleans, according to project managers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas

Latest News

A Cut Off man faces charges in a child cybercrime operation.
Cut Off man arrested in Terrebonne Parish child cyber crime operation
Authorities capture escaped juvenile offender in New Orleans, OJJ says
Former NOPD chief questions why state didn’t release more info on juvenile escapee
LaPlace blue roofs and trailers
New law will force insurers to give discounts to homeowners under certain circumstances
Former NOPD chief questions why state didn’t release more info on juvenile escapee
Former NOPD chief questions why state didn’t release more info on juvenile escapee