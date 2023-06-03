Coastal project near Lafitte used nearly two Superdomes worth of sediment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Southeast of the town of Jean Lafitte, contractors for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have converted open water into near 1,200 acres of new marsh.

The Upper Barataria Marsh Creation Project takes place in an area of the Louisiana coast suffering some of the most aggressive land loss.

Over the last couple years, sediment dredged from the Mississippi River and pumped at least 13 miles to the project location.

NOAA estimates contractors used 8.4 million cubic yards of sediment, or nearly two Superdomes worth of material.

Once complete, the project is expected to create and nourish up to 1,183 acres of intertidal wetlands and marsh.

The project represents one of the largest habitat restoration projects ever led by NOAA.

Land created by the project will also help reduce tidal flooding in communities such the Town of Jean Lafitte and provide increased storm surge protection in heavily populated areas such as Greater New Orleans, according to project managers.

