Cut Off man arrested in Terrebonne Parish child cyber crime operation

CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - Sheriff Tim Soignet of Terrebonne Parish announced the arrest of a Cut Off man in connection with a child cybercrime operation carried out by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday (June 1), the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Special Victim’s Unit assumed the identity of a 14-year-old male online, leading to contact with a user identified as Sean Michael Geagan.

Geagan communicated with the investigators, soliciting the minor for sexual activities. Furthermore, he sent explicit photographs of what he believed was a minor, revealing the extent of his intentions.

Throughout the investigation, Geagan arranged a meeting with the fictitious minor at an address in the 4100 block of West Park Ave.

Law enforcement authorities were waiting to apprehend him upon arrival at the designated location. Following his arrest, Geagan’s identity was confirmed, with investigators discovering that he is a registered sex offender currently residing in Cut Off.

Geagan had previously faced charges related to carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Geagan exercised his right to remain silent during questioning and refused to cooperate with investigators. He was charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Geagan has since been incarcerated at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he is held on a $100,000 bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.