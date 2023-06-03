BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Double shooting leaves man, woman injured on Marigny Street

A man and woman were reported shot by an unknown gunman early Saturday (June 3) in the 1100...
A man and woman were reported shot by an unknown gunman early Saturday (June 3) in the 1100 block of Marigny Street, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and woman were injured in a double shooting on Marigny Street early Saturday morning (June 3), New Orleans police said.

The victims were reported shot at 12:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Marigny Street, in the Faubourg Marigny neighborhood. The NOPD initially reported the double shooting was in the 2200 block of St. Claude Avenue, before revising its scene hours later to a location a half-mile away.

The NOPD said an unknown man was arguing with the male victim, who was celebrating his 35th birthday Saturday. The suspect walked away, but then turned around and opened fire on the couple, striking the man in the neck and stomach, and hitting the woman in her right ankle.

The NOPD did not disclose the victims’ conditions or the woman’s age. Police said only that the woman was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS, while the man arrived at a hospital by private vehicle.

Anyone with information on the double shooting is asked to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
A woman was reported shot in the head Monday afternoon (May 29) in the 1200 block of Casa Calvo...
Woman fatally shot in car Monday in Algiers, NOPD says

Latest News

Ponchatoula High freshman JLynne Hamberger's oil pastel painting is titled 'Louisiana Natives.'
Ponchatoula High freshman wins Congressman Scalise’s art competition
Grand Isle State Park had been closed for 22 months after Hurricane Ida struck on Aug. 29, 2021.
Grand Isle State Park reopens for first time since Hurricane Ida
Grand Isle State Park reopens for first time since Hurricane Ida
Grand Isle State Park reopens for first time since Hurricane Ida
Heavy equipment works on the Upper Barataria Marsh Creation Project near Jean Lafitte, LA
Coastal project near Lafitte used nearly two Superdomes worth of sediment