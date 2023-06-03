Double shooting leaves man, woman injured on Marigny Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and woman were injured in a double shooting on Marigny Street early Saturday morning (June 3), New Orleans police said.

The victims were reported shot at 12:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Marigny Street, in the Faubourg Marigny neighborhood. The NOPD initially reported the double shooting was in the 2200 block of St. Claude Avenue, before revising its scene hours later to a location a half-mile away.

The NOPD said an unknown man was arguing with the male victim, who was celebrating his 35th birthday Saturday. The suspect walked away, but then turned around and opened fire on the couple, striking the man in the neck and stomach, and hitting the woman in her right ankle.

The NOPD did not disclose the victims’ conditions or the woman’s age. Police said only that the woman was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS, while the man arrived at a hospital by private vehicle.

Anyone with information on the double shooting is asked to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.