Double shooting leaves man, woman injured on St. Claude Avenue

A man and woman were reported shot early Saturday (June 3) in the 2200 block of St. Claude...
A man and woman were reported shot early Saturday (June 3) in the 2200 block of St. Claude Avenue in Faubourg Marigny, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and woman were injured in a double shooting along St. Claude Avenue early Saturday morning (June 3), New Orleans police said.

The victims were reported shot at 12:21 a.m. in the 2200 block of St. Claude Avenue, in the Faubourg Marigny area.

The NOPD did not disclose the victims’ ages or conditions. Police said only that the woman was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS, while the man arrived at a hospital by private vehicle.

