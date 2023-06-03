Grand Isle State Park reopens for first time since Hurricane Ida

GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - The Grand Isle State park reopened Thursday (June 1), for the first time since closing for Hurricane Ida, officials said.

“This is a big step in our recovery and just in time for locals and visitors to enjoy for the summer,” Grand Isle mayor David Camardelle said in a statement. “The state park plays a major role in our local economy as an RV park and campground for those visiting the state park and island. We are thrilled to have it back.”

Officials said that RV and tent campsites at the park were now open, but camping on the beach remains closed. The fishing pier also remains closed, as it is still undergoing repairs of damage wrought by the Category 4 storm on Aug. 29, 2021.

Campsite reservations can be made here. To get more information about the park, call (225) 342-8111 or email the park at grandisle@crt.la.gov.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.