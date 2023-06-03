BBB Accredited Business
Juvenile duo arrested for spree of property damage in St. John Parish

Two juveniles have been arrested for a series of property damage incidents that occurred Tuesday (May 30).(St. John Parish Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOHN PARISH (WVUE) - Two juveniles have been arrested for a series of property damage incidents that occurred Tuesday (May 30).

The St. John Sheriff’s Office identified the 13 and 14-year-olds through surveillance footage, which captured them vandalizing a police vehicle, a civilian car, and Greenwood Park.

The juveniles confessed to their actions and were booked on charges of simple criminal damage to property.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Lieutenant Carolina Pineda at 504-494-3840.

