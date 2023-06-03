BBB Accredited Business
Memorial held for Kenner 12-year-old struck by ice cream truck

Kenner 12-year-old Javier Adrian Flores Fajardo was memorialized Saturday (June 3) at Verbo New Orleans Christian Church.
Kenner 12-year-old Javier Adrian Flores Fajardo was memorialized Saturday (June 3) at Verbo New Orleans Christian Church.(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A Kenner community still is heartbroken over the tragic death of 12-year-old Javier Adrian Flores Fajardo.

Adrian, as he was called by family, died after being struck May 20 by an ice cream truck that crashed through his family’s Kenner apartment.

On Saturday, at the Verbo New Orleans Christian Church, the family held a memorial to honor his life.

“We’re holding it together. The family is very unified and it’s a very beautiful thing,” said Fajardo’s uncle Luis Maradiaga.

When it became clear that Adrian would not recover from his injuries, his parents made the selfless decision to donate his organs to others in need. A balloon release also was held in the boy’s honor by his soccer coaches, teammates and friends.

Adrian’s uncles say they’ve been propped up by the outpouring of love from the community.

“I think they see -- in every child -- they see Adrian in them,” Maradiaga said. “And that’s what is keeping them together with us.”

Verbo Pastor Luis Berhorst said Adrian was a kid with so much left to give, and someone who made an impression on everyone he knew.

“He’s very smart. He loves the community. He loves his family,” Berhorst said. “He loved fish, and soccer was the sport he loves.”

Described as whip-smart and a huge soccer fan, Adrian also shared a deep love for his family and his heritage.

“It’s the reason we have the emblem of Honduras behind us, because he is from Honduras,” Berhorst said. “We honor the culture.”

Berhorst said Adrian also was a strong Christian who would even turn to his faith to help with his schooling. It’s that same faith that is helping his family now.

“When he would go through tests or exams, he would say, ‘I always know Jesus is with me,’” Maradiaga said. “I think the faith is what’s keeping us together and the community.

“And we thank you guys for being here with us, to walk along with us during this very, very difficult time as a family.”

