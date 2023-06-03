BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Ponchatoula High freshman wins Congressman Scalise’s art competition

Ponchatoula High freshman JLynne Hamberger's oil pastel painting is titled 'Louisiana Natives.'
Ponchatoula High freshman JLynne Hamberger's oil pastel painting is titled 'Louisiana Natives.'(Office of Congressman Steve Scalise)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - JLynne Hamberger’s oil pastel work “Louisiana Natives” was named Friday (June 2) as winner of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for Louisiana’s First District, Rep. Steve Scalise’s office announced.

The Ponchatoula High School freshman’s artwork depicts animal and plant species native to Louisiana, including the brown pelican and magnolia flower. The painting will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year, alongside the work of other winning artists from across the country.

“JLynne’s artwork truly captures the beauty of Louisiana’s natural landscape and wildlife,” House Majority Leader Scalise (R-Metairie) said in a statement. “The artwork creatively uses the state outline to frame our natural resources and I am proud it will soon be on display for the thousands of Capitol visitors from Louisiana and across the nation to view.”

A post by Ponchatoula High School said Hamberger “will travel to Washington D.C. to view her piece on exhibition in the Cannon Tunnel of the US Capitol building.”

Ponchatoula High School said freshman artist JLynne Hamberger will travel to Washington D.C. to...
Ponchatoula High School said freshman artist JLynne Hamberger will travel to Washington D.C. to see her winning painting displayed in the US Capitol.(Ponchatoula High School)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
A woman was reported shot in the head Monday afternoon (May 29) in the 1200 block of Casa Calvo...
Woman fatally shot in car Monday in Algiers, NOPD says

Latest News

Grand Isle State Park had been closed for 22 months after Hurricane Ida struck on Aug. 29, 2021.
Grand Isle State Park reopens for first time since Hurricane Ida
A man and woman were reported shot by an unknown gunman early Saturday (June 3) in the 1100...
Double shooting leaves man, woman injured on Marigny Street
Grand Isle State Park reopens for first time since Hurricane Ida
Grand Isle State Park reopens for first time since Hurricane Ida
Heavy equipment works on the Upper Barataria Marsh Creation Project near Jean Lafitte, LA
Coastal project near Lafitte used nearly two Superdomes worth of sediment