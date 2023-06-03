Summer pattern this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Summer is here this weekend with hot temperatures and spotty afternoon storms.

Highs will be in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Pop-up afternoon storms will be possible across the area. Brief heavy downpours and lightning are the main risks from these storms.

Tropical Storms Arlene continues to drop south in the southern Gulf towards Cuba. It is expected to weaken today as an upper-level trough moves northeast of the system increasing wind shear.

The seasonal pattern continues all week.

