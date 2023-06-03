BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Summer pattern this weekend

Arlene weakens in the Gulf
Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Summer is here this weekend with hot temperatures and spotty afternoon storms.

Highs will be in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Pop-up afternoon storms will be possible across the area. Brief heavy downpours and lightning are the main risks from these storms.

Tropical Storms Arlene continues to drop south in the southern Gulf towards Cuba. It is expected to weaken today as an upper-level trough moves northeast of the system increasing wind shear.

The seasonal pattern continues all week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
A woman was reported shot in the head Monday afternoon (May 29) in the 1200 block of Casa Calvo...
Woman fatally shot in car Monday in Algiers, NOPD says

Latest News

LaPlace blue roofs and trailers
New law will force insurers to give discounts to homeowners under certain circumstances
Bruce: Arlene Will weaken over the next few hours
Bruce: Tropical storm Arlene’s hours are numbered as she will degrade in the next 12 hours
They say despite predictions for a regular season, they’re ready to go for whatever Mother...
Hurricane hunters prepare for 2023 with new and trusted technology
Tropical Storm Arlene path.
Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the Gulf