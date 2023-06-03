BBB Accredited Business
Woman shot, killed in Seventh Ward Friday evening, police say

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was shot and killed in the Seventh Ward Friday evening, according to NOPD.

Police say around 9 p.m., they responded to a call of a shooting in the 2400 block of Allen Street. Upon arrival, police discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

No further details are available at this time.

