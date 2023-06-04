BBB Accredited Business
FFF: Caleb Williams sweepstakes is heating up

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams holds the Heisman Trophy after winning the...
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams holds the Heisman Trophy after winning the award. (Todd Van Emst/Pool Photo via AP)(Todd Van Emst | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: NFL teams are already making moves to get the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Manchester City wins another trophy, and a visit to the hottest restaurant Uptown.

FOOTBALL

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is currently the favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Now the biggest question, what bad NFL team will get the Heisman Trophy winner.

Well, I took the Caesars Sportsbook over/under win total to get an idea who’s in the running for Williams. I focus on three teams that have a good shot.

The Arizona Cardinals possess the lowest over/under win total of five games. Arizona recently released their best receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. One of their top defenders retired, J.J. Watt. Plus, they have a new head coach this year, so growing pains will come. Yes, Kyler Murray signed a massive new contract, but if you got a shot at Williams you can probably dump Murray in a trade.

The Tampa Bay Bucs over/under is at 6.5 wins. You know Tampa is tanking for Williams, they signed Baker Mayfield to be their starting quarterback.

Finally, we get to the Las Vegas Raiders. They signed Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, but now we find out he’s damaged goods. If his foot injury continues into training camp, the Raiders can get rid of him with no financial obligation. Who’s their backup, it’s Brian Hoyer. Time to tank Vegas.

FÚTBOL

For the 190th time, Manchester City and Manchester United met on the field on Saturday. This time around, they were fighting for the FA Cup trophy at Wembley Stadium.

Ilkay Gundogan’s opening goal with 12 seconds on the clock, the fastest in FA Cup final history, made it appear like this was going to be a beatdown. But, Bruno Fernandes answered with a penalty kick. Gundogan wasn’t done. He scored the game-winner in the second half to deliver the victory, 2-1.

City own the English Premier League title, the FA Cup trophy, and are now looking for a treble with a matchup against Inter Milan looming. The betting money says they will do it.

The last time an English team accomplished the treble, Manchester United in 1999. My, oh my, look how much the city of Manchester has turned from red to sky blue.

FOOD

There’s a new hot spot in New Orleans and it resides Uptown, Osteria Lupo. The Italian restaurant was an absolute scene this weekend.

Restaurant possesses high energy, cool space, and fantastic food.

May I suggest starting with the prosciutto pizza. It will absolutely set the right tone for the night. Also, some burrata for the table is a good option.

For the main course, no doubt order some Radiatori (blue crab pasta with basil and parmesan). The seared scallops were a hit, and so was the bucatini carbonara.

Osteria Lupo takes reservations on Open Table. If you want to go on a Friday or Saturday night, book it now. Word is around town, this place is a bona fide winner.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

