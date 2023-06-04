BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Report: Former Demons’ Head coach Bobby Barbier takes the job at Southeastern

Former Demons’ Head coach Bobby Barbier takes the job at Southeastern
Former Demons’ Head coach Bobby Barbier takes the job at Southeastern(KALB)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - According to AYS Sports Bobby Barbier is leaving Northwestern State to become the head coach at Southeastern.

The former Demons head coach had a winning record with the program going 181-169 and brought back a Southland Conference title in 2018.

His sights are now set on making the Southeastern Lions a powerhouse again after missing the conference tournament with a 25-25 record.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Orleans Justice Center jail was found 'unresponsive' in a cell Friday around...
Orleans jail inmate removed from life support Sunday after being found ‘unresponsive’ two days earlier, OPSO says
LSU opens their 2023 season in Orlando against Florida State.
FFF: LSU-Florida State spread makes a big move
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU baseball game against Oregon State postponed until Sunday
For the second time this season, LSU and Tulane meet up on the diamond
For the second time this season, LSU and Tulane meet up on the diamond
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
Skenes goes the distance as No. 5 LSU handles business against Tulane
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, center, dunks against the Miami Heat during the first half...
Jokic gets triple-double, Nuggets roll past Heat 104-93 in Game 1 of NBA Finals